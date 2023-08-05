Dubai: A young girl in Al Baha found herself in a frightening situation during a free-gliding experiment in a local park. The incident was caught on video and has since been circulated widely by social media users.
The video reveals that the girl stumbled upon the ropes while participating in a free zip-gliding experience. The ropes, meant to ensure the safety of participants, became a point of trouble when the girl found herself entangled.
In an act of quick-thinking, a young man rushed to her aid. The video captures the moment he reached her and pulled her through the hanging ropes. His intervention helped prevent what could have potentially been a more dangerous situation.
While the young girl was successfully rescued this time, social media users are urging park operators to ensure stringent safety procedures to prevent similar incidents in the future.