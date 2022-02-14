Dubai: A video clip of camel "hugging" its ex-owner has gone viral on social media across Saudi Arabia.
According to media reports, a Saudi man sold his camel to someone else and after sometime, it so happened that the ex-owner went to check on his old camel. However, he was surprised to see the camel's reaction.
The video also shows the camel curling its neck around the man and refusing to let go. It was reported that someone tried to pull the camel away but it refused.
Camels are the national animal of Saudi Arabia and are native to the Arabian Peninsula, with a long history of accompanying Saudis as far back as time recorded, according to tourism website Visit Saudi.
Often deemed as the ‘ship of the desert’ and ‘Ata Allah’ (which translates to the ‘Gift of God’), camels are a very important part of Saudi cultural heritage because they used to be an essential part of the lives of people before cars arrived.
For centuries, camels provided them with a lot of basic life necessities such as transport, milk, food, and clothing.