Cairo: A baby camel, who had fallen into a roadside pit in Saudi Arabia, has been rescued and reunited with its mother, according to a social media video.
The footage shows Saudi men stopping on a highway and safely hauling up the animal by means of a rope. They are seen untying the rope from around the camel who rises up and is later seen suckling its mother.
It was not where the incident happened, or how the animal had fallen into the pit.
Camels are a popular animal closely linked to heritage in Saudi Arabia.
The animal has long been dubbed as the “ship of the desert”, being the lifeline for desert dwellers.
In recent years, the camel business has remarkably grown in the kingdom.
There are around 1.8 million camels with a market value of over SR50 billion in Saudi Arabia, according to official figures.
Saudi Arabia annually hosts the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, the world’s such biggest pageant.
Around 1.8 million fans flocked to the flagship camel event in its latest edition that ran for 45 days and concluded last January near the capital Riyadh, according to officials.
Last month, Saudi Arabia’s first provincial camel festival staged in the northern city of Tabuk wrapped up with sales surpassing SR29 million.
The pageant marked the first in a series planned by the Saudi Camel Club to promote the Arabian camel heritage in different parts of the kingdom.