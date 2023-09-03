Cairo: A Saudi man, enraged by his favourite team’s loss in the local football league, has thrown his TV set in frustration, a social media video has shown.
The man, reportedly a supporter of Al Ittihad, is seen in the video carrying the set and hurrying to toss it outside the house as a person can be heard trying to mollify him.
“What Itihad?” the fan says, apparently mocking the team after they suffered a 4-3 defeat by their rivals Al Hilal in their thrilling encounter in the Saudi Professional League played Friday in the port city of Jeddah..
Online comments varied to the man’s act.
“It is most likely that the screen was broken-down and left in their storage. He decided to throw it away, film the act and post the video to attract views,” said one commentator.
Another said: “People with a good mind enjoy comfort. After all, it’s football that leads nowhere!”
Al Hilal have toppled Al Ittihad from the League top and temporarily led it after they came from behind and reversed a three-goal gap to eventually garner a 4-3 victory.
Serbian forward Aleksandar Mitrović of Al Hilal scored a hat-trick in the eagerly watched match in the fifth week of the Saudi league.
The clashes between the two teams usually rivet attention and are dubbed the “classic of the Saudi football”.
A video circulating on social media showed shoppers who happened to be at a major mall reportedly in the Saudi eastern city of Al Ihsa stopping and gathering to watch the Al Hilal-Al Ittihad fixture on big screens.