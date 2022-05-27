Cairo: A Saudi initiative to promote walk culture has gained ground across the kingdom since it made debut nearly five years ago, an organiser has said.
“This voluntary initiative has enhanced walk activities in all regions, governorates and villages of Saudi Arabia since November 2017,” its supervisor Dr Saleh Al Ansari told Al Arabiya Net.
The initiative, dubbed Mushat Saudia, is working through around 200 groups, each comprising 20 to 1,500 members.
“Around 20 per cent of these groups are women. Three of them have been registered as charitable societies by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Affairs,” he added.
The initiative aims at setting up and supporting walk groups, coordinate their activities and exchanging experiences, Dr Al Ansari said.
Many members, he added, have overcome obesity and shed a lot of kilos due to regular walking. Others have also recovered from chronic ills.