Dubai: A video showing a girl student punching her friend forcefully in Saudi Arabia has sparked widespread anger among social media users, local media reported.
The footage, which has spread on social media, prompted activists and users to demand stringent punishment against the girl for severely beating and kicking her friend.
The spokesperson of Riyadh Police General Command announced that authorities were able to identify the assailant and will take legal action against her.
The move comes after the video went viral under the hashtag #girl_violence_her_friend, showing shocking scenes of the girl attacking her colleague by beating and punching her, while other girls were watching and laughing.
The victim attempted to protect her face from severe punches and blows and then left the scene silently.
Some social media users called for holding the bullying student accountable and for her psychological treatment.
Others demanded support for the victim.