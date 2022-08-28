Cairo: Pioneering Saudi TV presenter Ghaleb Kamel, one of the earliest to appear on Saudi television, had died, his son said Saturday. He was 81.
The Saudi Broadcasting Authority mourned Kamel’s death, calling him the “king of mike” and “one of the founders of radio and television” in the kingdom.
During a career spanning around four decades, his name was linked to several popular TV programmes including “Who Will Win the Trophy?”; “Face to Face”; “Interview on Air”; and “Where’s the Mistake?”. He had also worked on the Saudi radio.
Born in 1941, Kamel belonged to Saudi media people, dubbed the “Golden Generation”. During his career, he escorted several Saudi monarchs on their foreign trips and covered national events. He was noted for eloquence and adeptness in moderating interviews.
His death came after a fight against illness, media reports said. He was recently transferred from Jordan to Riyadh for medical treatment.