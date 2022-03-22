Dubai: Saudi Arabia has ended all COVID-19 curbs on arrivals in the Kingdom, local media reported.
Passengers arriving in the Kingdom will no longer be required to present a vaccination certificate, meaning that even unvaccinated people will be allowed to enter the Kingdom. This also covers Umrah pilgrims.
According to the Ministry of Health, PCR tests and rapid antigen tests are no longer needed for passengers arriving in the kingdom. Also, quarantine on arrival is no longer a requirement.
The ministry said the COVID-19 curbs have been lifted after positive cases decreased to less than 4 per cent, and the Kingdom achieved a vaccination rate of 99 per cent for all targeted groups (12 years and over).
On March 5, Saudi Arabia lifted most of COVID-19 restrictions, after the progress of the national vaccination programme and high overall rates of immunity.
Citizens were told that they no longer need to wear masks or practice social distancing outdoors.
Worshipers also don't need to socially distance inside mosques, including the holy sites of Mecca and Medina, but will be required to wear masks in these places, according to SPA.
Saudi Arabia also lifted a ban on inbound and outbound flights to and from 17 countries, including South Africa.