Cairo: Holders of all types of visas including the tourist visa to Saudi Arabia are allowed to undertake Umrah or minor pilgrimage, a Saudi official has said.
“It has become possible for anyone coming to Saudi Arabia on any type visa, be it for tourism or for other purposes such as work or business to perform umrah,” Abdul Tahman Shams, the undersecretary of the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said.
“This is done through some organisational procedures via the app Eatmarna where the preferred appointment is booked for undertaking the Umrah,” he told Saudi television Al Ekhbariya.
The decision aims to fulfil the objective of Saudi 2030 Vision of reaching 30 million Umrah pilgrims per year, the official said.
Saudi 2030 Vision is an ambitious development plan designed to diversify the kingdom’s oil-dependent economy.
The new Umrah season started on July 30 shortly after the end of the annual Hajj rites in Saudi Arabia.
More than 10 million Umrah pilgrims are expected in the new season, according to Saudi officials.