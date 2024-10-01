Dubai: Starting Tuesday, Saudi citizens will be able to enter Sri Lanka without the need for pre-entry visas, following a historic decision by the Sri Lankan government.

The move, effective from October 1, 2024, is expected to boost tourism and trade between the two nations.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Saudi Arabia lauded the decision, describing it as a significant step forward in enhancing bilateral relations.

The embassy emphasised that the visa exemption would serve as an incentive for both tourism and trade, encouraging increased exchange and cooperation.