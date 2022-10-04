Cairo: Racial offenders on social media face tough punishment in Saudi Arabia with fines up to SR500,000 and one year in prison, a lawyer has warned.
“Racism includes taunting a person about his colour, race or parentage,” legal advisor Abdulmalek Al Habib told Rotana Khalijia television.
“Penalties for racism differ from one country to the other. But the kingdom has enacted tough laws against racism,” he added.
The expert pointed out that racial offences and abuse of power at the workplace are strictly penalised in Saudi Arabia.
“Deterring racist acts from the beginning requires instilling religious values in the child and spreading awareness about being kind to the poor and showing philanthropy,” he said.