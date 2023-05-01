Dubai: Six Saudi siblings were killed, while their father, mother and three other siblings were seriously injured in a horrific accident on Taif-Al Abha Road, on Sunday.
The accident occurred when the family was on their way from Medina to Al Baha where their vehicle collided with another one on the highway linking Al Baha to Taif. The driver of the other vehicle was also killed.
The father, mother and three other siblings, including two boys and one girl, were taken to three hospitals in Taif. They have been admitted to intensive care units as they are in critical condition.
Only a four-year girl survived without injuries.
The dead included five brothers and their 17-year-old sister and the driver of the other vehicle.