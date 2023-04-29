Cairo: A Yemeni expatriate has been showered with gifts, including a new four-wheel drive, in reward for saving two Saudi brothers from drowning in recent flash floods.
Tribes in Al Raith governorate in south-western Saudi Arabia expressed appreciation to the Yemeni rescuer, identified As Abu Qais, for having saved the two brothers, Salem and Yassir, from drowning during the flooding that lashed the governorate in Jizan more than a month ago. Their uncle died while attempting to rescue them.
An online video showed tribesmen presenting a 2023 jeep to the man and thanking him for his effort.
“You did a favour to us and Allah supported you,” said a tribesman, addressing Abu Qais at an honouring ceremony. “This is a simple, symbolic gift. Allah witnesses you deserve more.”
In appreciation of the gesture, Abu Qais said he only did his duty. “This was my religious duty and any Arab would have to do the same duty. May Allah elevate your status,” he added.
Last month two Saudi men were stuck in floods caused by heavy rains in Al Raith while they were looking for a herd of cattle in a valley.
Their uncle drove to them in his four-drive vehicle to save them. He reached them, but later the vehicle was swept away by the floods, relatives said.
The uncle died while his nephews survived after the Yemeni man intervened and used heavy equipment to rescue them from the floods, they added.