Cairo: Saudis will no longer need to apply for a visa to enter Singapore, starting from June 1, the Singaporean embassy in Riyadh has said.
“Saudi nationals with passports issued by the KSA will no longer need to apply for an entry visa to enter Singapore from 1 June 2023,” the mission said, citing a statement from the Singapore Immigration and Checkpoints Authority.
Other than holders of Saudi diplomatic passports, who are already exempted from Singapore visa requirements, all other Saudis need to apply for an entry visa if they plan to enter Singapore before June 1.
“There is strictly no refund of the visa processing fee for those who have already submitted or received the outcome of their entry visa applications,” the embassy added on Twitter.
Ties have recently flourished between Saudi Arabia and Singapore, a Southeast Asian island country and a popular tourist destination.
Last November, a joint Saudi-Singaporean committee held its second meeting in Singapore focusing on boosting economic links between the two countries.
Last month, Japan, an Asian country, said Saudi citizens and foreign residents in Saudi Arabia can apply to obtain an electronic tourist visa to the country.
All nationals who reside in Saudi Arabia are able to apply for a tourist visa online (single entry visa for a stay up to 90 days), the Japanese embassy in Riyadh said.
If a visa fee is applicable, depending on nationality, applicants (or their representatives) need to visit the Japanese Embassy or Consulate General to pay the fee in cash.
Applicants have been notified to submit the application at least seven days before the scheduled arrival date in Japan.