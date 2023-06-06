Dubai: Saudi Arabia is bracing for thunderstorms as the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has predicted unsettled weather in most regions until Friday.
The unstable weather includes medium to heavy thunderstorms accompanied by hail in the regions of Asir, Al Baha, Jazan, and Mecca.
These regions will also face active downward winds with speeds exceeding 50km/h.
Furthermore, Medina and Hail regions are expected to experience similar weather conditions on Tuesday.
The regions of Al Qasim, Najran, Riyadh, Tabuk, Al Jouf, the Northern Borders, Al Sharqiyah, and some parts of Mecca are also on alert for light to medium thunderstorms, on Tuesday. These areas will face the same downward winds, stirring up dust and possibly leading to lower visibility conditions.
The General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defence has urged the public to exercise caution and remain vigilant in the face of these weather conditions.
People are advised to seek shelter during thunderstorms and to avoid low-lying areas such as swamps and valleys, where floodwaters could potentially accumulate.
The Civil Defense has issued a warning against venturing into rainwater pools, valleys, and other flooded areas.