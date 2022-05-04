Dubai: Seven people of the same family were killed while one person was seriously injured in a horrific traffic accident in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan province, local media reported.
According to the Saudi Department of Civil Defence, two vehicles collided, and this led one of them to catch fire.
The accident took place on the first day of Eid Al Fitr, which was observed on May 2.
Seven members of the same family died in the accident.
Authorities said they are investigating the crash to learn more about the circumstances that led to the collision.