Saving lives: Saudi man donates blood 45 times

He received the King Abdulaziz Medal, awarded to Saudis who consistently give blood
Dubai: At 19, Mohammed Al Mansour of Uthal in Saudi Arabia’s central Qassim region made a decision that would shape much of his adult life: to give blood after seeing a patient in urgent need at a hospital. That moment, he says, defined his sense of human duty to help save others.
Now in his 40s, Al Mansour has donated blood 45 times, often for victims of car accidents or patients undergoing surgery. His rare O-negative blood type, compatible with all other types, has made him a particularly valuable donor.
In 2019, he received the King Abdulaziz Medal, awarded to Saudis who consistently give blood, and more recently a certificate of appreciation from the Qassim Health Cluster recognizing his contributions.
“I felt it was my responsibility,” Al Mansour told a local television. “Knowing my blood type can help almost anyone made me even more determined to keep donating.”
Qassim alone operates seven specialized blood banks across Buraidah and four surrounding governorates, according to health ministry spokesman Ahmed Al Balhan. He said demand has risen alongside a new nationwide campaign launched last month by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to encourage blood donations and promote a culture of volunteerism.
The Crown Prince himself took part in the drive, part of Saudi Arabia’s annual blood donation initiative, which aims to secure self-sufficiency in hospitals’ blood supply and raise awareness about the importance of voluntary giving.
Saudi authorities hope to push voluntary donations to 100 percent of the national supply by 2030, in line with the kingdom’s Vision 2030 goal of building a healthy, socially engaged society rooted in solidarity and humanitarian values.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox