Cairo: Saudi civil aviation authorities have cancelled pre-arrival PCR tests for citizens and their foreign escorts who return from troubled Ukraine, local media reported.
The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has issued instructions to airlines to exempt the Saudi citizens and their non-Saudi escorts coming from Ukraine from the PCR tests.
GACA added on Twitter that PCR tests for those people will be conducted within 48 hours after arrival in the kingdom.
There are no figures about the actual numbers of Saudis in Ukraine, which is grappling with a Russian attack that has prompted thousands to flee from the East European state.
Last month, Saudi authorities said that all travellers to the kingdom, regardless of their vaccination status, are required to present a negative result of a PCR test done 48 hours before departure.