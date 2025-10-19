Community bids heartfelt farewell to Abdul Jabbar
Dubai: In a heartfelt gesture of gratitude, the residents of Al Aflaj in Saudi Arabia honoured Indian expatriate Abdul Jabbar for his 48 years of dedicated service to the community.
The event, named the “Night of Tribute,” celebrated his unwavering commitment, loyalty, and hard work, recognising him as an integral part of the town’s social and cultural fabric. Community leaders, friends and colleagues, attended the ceremony, reflecting the deep respect and appreciation held for him by residents.
Abdul Jabbar expressed heartfelt gratitude for the recognition, emphasising the strong bonds forged over decades of service. Locals described the event as a reflection of the Kingdom’s enduring values of respect, appreciation, and humanity.
The ceremony has garnered national attention, inspiring others to celebrate dedication and strengthen community spirit across Saudi Arabia.
