GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudis celebrate Indian resident for 48 years of dedicated service

Community bids heartfelt farewell to Abdul Jabbar

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
'Night of Tribute' honours Indian for 48 years of dedication
'Night of Tribute' honours Indian for 48 years of dedication
Twitter

Dubai: In a heartfelt gesture of gratitude, the residents of Al Aflaj in Saudi Arabia honoured Indian expatriate Abdul Jabbar for his 48 years of dedicated service to the community.

The event, named the “Night of Tribute,” celebrated his unwavering commitment, loyalty, and hard work, recognising him as an integral part of the town’s social and cultural fabric. Community leaders, friends and colleagues, attended the ceremony, reflecting the deep respect and appreciation held for him by residents.

Abdul Jabbar expressed heartfelt gratitude for the recognition, emphasising the strong bonds forged over decades of service. Locals described the event as a reflection of the Kingdom’s enduring values of respect, appreciation, and humanity.

The ceremony has garnered national attention, inspiring others to celebrate dedication and strengthen community spirit across Saudi Arabia.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Saudi Arabia's Salem Al Dawsari celebrates at the end of the World Cup 2026 Asian qualifier fourth-round Group B soccer match between Saudi Arabia and Iraq at Alinma Bank Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025.

Salem Al Dawsari first Saudi to win AFC award twice

2m read
Umeed: Night of music to support education in Pakistan

Umeed: Night of music to support education in Pakistan

2m read
7 stunning UAE glamping getaways for winters

7 stunning UAE glamping getaways for winters

5m read
This highly anticipated concert marks AGAM’s return to the UAE, promising a night packed with nostalgia, musical mastery, and boundary-pushing performances

Indian fusion band Agam to rock Dubai this weekend

2m read