Dubai: Saudi security authorities have arrested a Saudi woman for attempting to bribe a pharmacist at a military hospital to buy 45 growth hormone injections for 12,000 riyals, local media reported.
The pharmacist alerted the Control and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha), which informed security authorities about the woman and asked the whistleblower to pretend that he accepted the bribe and set an appointment with her.
The anti-graft watchdog set up a trap for the woman after an appointment was given to her by the pharmacist. She was arrested red handed in possession of the not-for-sale stamped injections while handing the amount to the whistleblower.
The suspect was referred to public prosecution for legal action. She was remanded in police custody pending further investigation and trial.