Cairo: A Saudi tribe has pardoned the killer of one of its members and refused to accept SR105 million in blood money after a mediation of nearly two decades, a local television reported.
The tribe in the Thar governorate in Najran region in south-western Saudi Arabia declared forgiveness after 18-year-mediation pursued by officials and tribal notables, according to Al Ekhbariya TV.
The reconciliation was eventually forged after a woman stepped in.
“Forgiveness was secured because of this woman who influenced all tribes and contacted all influential people in our family,” said Hadi Al Mujebah, the father of the victim.
”We decided on pardon without setting financial conditions although fabulous money and cars were offered to us, but we seek reward from Allah,” he added. “We got offers including SR105 million, a blank cheque, jobs and cars [for forgiveness], but we look forward to Allah’s reward,” he said.
It was not immediately clear when or the circumstances of the murder.