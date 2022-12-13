Dubai: Some 3.6 million tourists visited Saudi Arabia during the second quarter of this year, a 575.4 per cent jump over the same period last year. figures by the ministry of investment revealed.
According to the ministry, the number of domestic tourists surged by 42.3 per cent to 21.4 million during the same period.
This brings the total number of foreign and domestic tourists visiting during the first six months of this year to 46 million.
The figures also showed that spending by international tourists in the Kingdom jumped to SR27 billion in the first six months of 2022.
The ministry said that spending by inbound tourists jumped by 570 per cent in the second quarter of 2022, reaching SR15.7 billion, and domestic tourism spending increased by 31.5 per cent in the same period to SR22.7 billion.
Tourism has become one of the most promising sectors in the Kingdom as it contributes to achieving the ambitious transformation plan and diversifying sources of income under Vision 2030.
According to the vision, the tourism sector aims to raise its direct contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP) to more than 10 per cent and to reach 100 million international and local tourists.
The Kingdom advanced 10 positions to rank 33 in the travel and tourism development index.