Cairo: Schools in several parts of Saudi Arabia began on Sunday shifting to the winter time schedule, a system that runs for around four months.
The shift applies to public, private and international schools affiliated to respective education directorates..
According to the winter schedule, the morning parade starts at 6.45am and the first class at 7am in schools in the capital Riyadh. The schedule will continue in effect until March 10, i.e. prior to the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan when Muslims observe dawn-to-dusk fasting.
Education authorities in Taif in western Saudi Arabia has, meanwhile, scheduled the morning parade at 7.15am and the first class 15 minutes later. The same arrangement applies to schools in Najran in south-western Saudi Arabia.
In August, more than 6 million students returned to their schools across Saudi Arabia after the end of their summer break.
The three-semester school year in the kingdom is spread over 38 weeks and features 60-day different holidays, in addition to a 68-day summer break.
According to an official schedule, the first semester runs until November 16. The second is due to begin 10 days later and runs until February 22, while the third will start on March 3 and end on June 10.
The current school year in Saudi Arabia saw the introduction of new subjects in secondary schools such as earth sciences, space and event management.