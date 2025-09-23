Saudi National Day violations could cost up to 500,000 riyals

Legal experts urge lawful celebrations on Saudi National Day
Dubai: As Saudi Arabia mark its 93rd National Day on September 23, legal experts are urging citizens and residents to celebrate within the bounds of the law, highlighting a series of penalties for violations that could occur during public festivities.
In a televised interview with Rotana Khalijia, attorney Abdulrahman Al Hazmi warned that fully covering vehicles with flags or painting them in green, a popular gesture of patriotism, constitutes a legal violation.
“Covering the entire vehicle with flags is against traffic regulations and carries a fine ranging from 500 to 900 riyals until the infraction is corrected,” he said. “Even painting the car green is considered an alteration of the vehicle’s structure, and that’s also punishable.”
He added that drawing symbols or slogans on cars is likewise prohibited under the traffic system. “These acts are viewed as alterations to the vehicle’s features, and the fines can range from 1,000 to 2,000 riyals.”
Meanwhile, legal advisor Ahmed Saqti emphasized that National Day is not just a time for public celebration, but also an opportunity to reinforce legal consciousness and civic discipline. “It’s a day that symbolises the unification of the kingdom and the beginning of a new era of development and pride,” he said. “But true patriotism is incomplete without respecting the laws that safeguard public order and dignity.”
Saqti cited clear legal penalties for violations that sometimes accompany large gatherings. “Desecrating the national flag, for example, is a serious offense punishable by up to one year in prison or a fine of up to 3,000 riyals, or both,” he said. Inappropriate behaviors such as harassment could lead to two years in jail or fines of up to 100,000 riyals.
He also pointed to violations of public decorum, noting that “taking someone’s photo without consent using a mobile phone is an infringement of privacy, punishable by up to one year in prison or a 500,000-riyal fine.”
Wearing inappropriate clothing or outfits with offensive slogans could lead to a 5,000-riyal fine, while minor traffic offenses like obstructing roads or improper parking carry immediate penalties.
“These regulations don’t diminish the spirit of celebration,” Saqti said. “They ensure that the joy is shared in a safe and orderly environment. Real love for the homeland is shown through compliance, and loyalty is proven through respect for the law.”
