Cairo: A Saudi woman has pardoned a cleaner who caused the death of her two children in a traffic accident, a local newspaper has reported.
The mother’s gesture, made for Allah's sake, was announced at a reconciliation session held Monday at the woman’s house in the governorate of Bisha in south-western Saudi Arabia, according to news portal Sabq.
Attending the session were Bisha Governor Saeed bin Nasser, local officials and several residents.
During reconciliation, bunches of flowers were offered to the victims’ family in a sign of sympathy.
It was not clear when the fatal accident occurred or the nationality of the pardoned worker.
A local court ordered the worker to pay SR300,000 to the children’s family, the paper said without saying if the worker was also handed down a jail term.
The clemency gesture was announced days after the family of a Saudi teen killed in a fight at a school pardoned his rival classmate.
The 15-year-old student died last week during the brawl with a colleague at their school in the Saudi city of Jeddah, an incident that prompted security and education authorities to open probes.
During the fight, the victim’s head had hit a desk. His classmates attempted to provide first aid to him, but he had already suffered from head bleeding resulting in his death.