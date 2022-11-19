Dubai: Saudi Arabia has announced the official launch of ‘Nusuk,’ the national online platform for Hajj and Umrah, which offers more than 121 services to benefit over 30 million people.
Speaking during the “Digital Government Forum 2022”, Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq said that the platform offers simplified services that will ease procedures for the pilgrims coming from all over the world.
The new platform aims to enrich the experience for the Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, and visitors so as to achieve the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 programmes,” he said.
The minister noted that the Nusuk platform offers roughly 45 services to individuals and 75 to the busineses. “The platform aspires to give its services to more than 30 million people in collaboration with more than 10,000 entities in the business sector and 25 government departments.”
The platform comes under the umbrella of the pilgrims’ service programme, one of the Vision 2030 programmes, in cooperation with the Ministry of Tourism and the Saudi Tourism Authority.
According to the minister, the platform will introduce pilgrims to all phases of Umrah, as well as to the historical areas and religious sites in both Mecca and Medina.