Cairo: A Saudi man has said he pardoned the killer of his son due to the illness of the latter’s mother.
The father, named Yehia Al Shujabi, said he had visited the family of the murderer of his son Mohammad in the south-west region of Asir and told them he had decided to pardon him unconditionally and without accepting blood money.
“The gesture was so surprising that his overjoyed mother collapsed on the ground,” he told the Saudi-owned television MBC without specifying the woman’s illness.
The father added that he did not regret the step.
“I did not take a single riyal from them. I feel very comfortable because I seek reward from Allah,” the man, nicknamed Abu (father of) Mohammed, said. “For pardon, the reward is from Allah,” he said.
In appreciation of the deed, Governor of Asir Prince Turki bin Talal visited Abu Mohammed in his house and thanked him for his exemplary behavior.
The murder happened eight months ago. Neither the motive of the murder nor the age of the victim was disclosed.