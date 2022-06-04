Dubai: A Saudi man has offered to marry Amber Heard after the actress lost her case against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

In a voice note posted on Heard's official Instagram account, the Saudi man promises the American actress to fill her life with joy and happiness.

“Amber… since all doors are closing on you, you have no one except me to take care of you. I’ve noticed that some people hate and bully you, therefore, I decided to marry you. May Allah bless us both. You are a blessing but people don’t appreciate that. I am better than that old man,” the he says in the voice note.

After it was posted, the voice note has gone viral on social media. In about 14 hours, it garnered nearly 100,000 views.

On Wednesday, Johnny Depp won a defamation suit against Heard after a jury found that she had defamed the former in saying that he had abused her over the course of their relationship.

The jury has awarded Johnny Depp $15 million in damages. Amber Heard has also won part of her libel case against Johnny Depp over articles in a privately owned newspaper, in which Johnny Depp's former lawyer described her claims of domestic abuse as a hoax.

The jury has awarded Amber Heard $2 million in damages.

After several years of dating, Depp and Heard married in a very private ceremony in their home in Los Angeles in 2015. On May 23, 2016, Heard filed for divorce from Depp and obtained a temporary restraining order against the Oscar-nominated actor. She alleged that Depp had physically abused her during their relationship, and said it was usually while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.