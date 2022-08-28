Dubai: The family of a Saudi man who went missing in Riyadh nearly four weeks ago has offered a one million riyal reward ($266,000) for information leading to his whereabouts, local media reported.
Faisal Al Dosari, the brother of Turki Al Dosari, who went missing under mysterious circumstances, offered the reward in a desperate plea for anyone with credible information that would lead to the whereabouts of his brother.
Al Dosari said: “We have lost contact with my brother since August 2 when he went to Al Shumaisi Hospital to pick up a foreign resident on his sponsorship, but since then he was never seen, although his car and personal belongings were found there.”
Extensive search for Al Dosari has failed to find him. The family posted his picture on social media platforms but to no avail, the grieved brother said.
“My brother was not the type of a person who would leave without informing his family where he was going and what he would be doing,” he added.
He appealed to everyone in the Kingdom who has information that may lead to finding his brother to contact him on numbers: 0555556592, or 0555101850, or to approach the nearest police station.