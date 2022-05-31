Dubai: A Saudi man reportedly shot dead his relative inside a mosque while the victim was making the Fajr call for prayer - the adhan - local media reported.
According to Ajel newspaper, the suspect then committed suicide inside the mosque.
The shocking crime took place in Bani Salem village in Al Baha region.
The motive for the murder is not yet known; Saudi authorities have launched an investigation.
According to Saudi law, murder is punishable by death. But if a murderer pays a family of the victim blood money, and the family approves of the choice, the murderer will not be executed.
In Islam, suicide is forbidden. It is considered to be a criminal act against oneself.