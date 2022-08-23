Dubai: A Saudi man was injured on Sunday after falling from a cliff in Akcaabat district in Trabzon province in the Black Sea region of Turkey, local media reported.
The 41-year-old tourist lost his balance at a mountain slope and fell onto rocks, leading to multiple fractures in his arm and legs.
Security authorities were informed about the accident by local people. Turkish medical teams rushed to the spot and rescued the Saudi tourist before transferring him to hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, the report added.
In another incident in Turkey, 18 Saudi tourists were injured in a bus accident in the northern Turkish region of Rize on Saturday.
Six Saudis are still receiving treatment at hospital while all other injured Saudis have been discharged.
The bus, carrying tourists including 23 Saudis, overturned after hitting a concrete barrier on the roadside in an agricultural area in Asmali Yarmak village in the eastern Black Sea region.