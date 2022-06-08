Cairo: Saudi Arabia’s environment police had arrested a citizen who had violated the country’s law by keeping three endangered lions, a local newspaper has reported.
The Special Forces for Environment Security (SFES) in the capital Riyadh said they had taken legal procedures against the man and referred him to public prosecution, according to news portal Ajel.
SFES has also coordinated with the government National Centre for Wildlife to take care of the animals.
The environment system in Saudi Arabia bans dealing in endangered animals including keeping and displaying them. Violations are punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of SR30 million or one of both penalties.
Last year, Saudi authorities warned against illegal rearing of predators after a lion mauled its keeper to death in Riyadh.
The illegal purchase of wild animals is believed to have thrived due to social media where they are marketed.