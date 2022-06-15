Dubai: A Saudi man and his seven-year-old son died in the middle of the desert out of thirst and exhaustion after their vehicle got stuck in the sand, local media reported.
The tragic incident took place in Ajman Valley, Saudi Arabia, when the father went to a sheep grazing barn in the desert accompanied by his son.
However, the father’s pick-up truck got stuck in the sand and after several failed attempts to get it out, he gave up after getting exhausted as a result of the high temperature.
He decided to continue his trip on foot as there was no mobile phone signal available to ask for help. He apparently collapsed after a while and died.
The son is believed to have tried to continue the trip alone after the death of his father but also died of thirst and exhaustion a few kilometers away.
Both were found by Saudi rescue teams after their family reported their disappearance. The bodies were transported to Prince Sultan Hospital before their burial.