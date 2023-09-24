Dubai: Saudi journalist, writer and novelist Hani Naqshabandi passed away on Sunday at the age of 60 after a long journey of giving in the media and literary fields.
Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, paid rich tributes to the Saudi journalist novelist who enriched the Arab media and literature.
“Today, the Arab media mourns the loss of Saudi journalist and novelist Hani Naqshbandi after his long and dedicated journey in the fields of journalism and literature,” Sheikh Ahmed said in a heartfelt message on his “X” account.
“We ask Allah Almighty to bestow His mercy upon him and grant him a place in paradise. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, and the entire Arab media community,” he added.
Heartfelt condolences from his friends and Arab media persons have been pouring onto social media since the announcement of sad news.
Born in Medina in 1963, Naqshabadni graduated from the King Abdul Aziz University in Jeddah with a degree in international relations.
Since 1984, he worked for several Saudi newspapers before he became the editor-in-chief of the Arabic-language “Sayidaty” and “The Majalla” magazines.
He also presented television show "Hewar with Hani" on Dubai TV. In 2007, he published his short novel “Embezzlement” in Beirut. He then wrote several novels namely “Salam” in 2009, “One Night in Dubai” in 2011, “Half of a Respected Citizen” in 2013, “The Doctors of Paradise in 2015, and “Al Khatib” in 2017.
Naqshabandi also wrote books including “Jews Under the Microscope” in 1986, and “The Puzzle of Happiness” in 1990.
Naqshabandi held several leadership positions in prominent Arabic newspapers and publications. He co-founded “The Man” Magazine and served as the deputy editor-in chief of London-based Arabic daily newspaper Asharq Al Awsat.
His novel “Dream Story” has been transformed into a series called “The Maker of Dreams”.
Naqshabandi joined Al Mashhad TV in October 2022.