Cairo: Saudi police had arrested a citizen for having sought to deride motorists by tossing sand-packed boxes on a road, local media reported.
The man whose age was not disclosed had been apprehended in Jizan region in south-western Saudi Arabia after he had posted a video clip on social media showing him throwing plastic boxes filled with sand on a public road with the intention of mocking a mockery of its users and increasing his online followers, police said.
Legal procedures were taken against him and he was referred to public prosecution, they added without giving further details.
Police also released a photo of the suspect after arrest handcuffed behind back.
In recent months, Saudi authorities have rounded up several citizens and expatriates accused of committing offences and bragging about them by uploading related footage on social media.