Dubai: Saudi Arabia celebrated its first Saudi green initiative (SGI) day, declaring March 27 of every year as SGI day to reflect its commitment to sustainability and environment protection.
March 27 coincides with the date of the launch of the green initiative established in 2021 by the Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.
This initiative aims to create a path to a greener future and accelerate environment protection efforts.
It has three main goals, which are, Reduce carbon emissions by 2030, grow 10 billion trees in the Kingdom and protect 30 percent of Saudi land and sea by 2030, according to SGI’s website.