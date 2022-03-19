Dubai: Saudi Arabia has executed four men - two Saudis, two Indonesians - after being found guilty of committing murder and rape, state news agency (SPA) reported.
The Indonesians men were convicted of raping a woman after tying her up while one of the two Saudis was convicted of luring a child, raping him and strangling him to death.
The other Saudi was convicted of murdering his father and brother by hitting them on the head with a sharp object then stabbing them to death.
The Criminal Court sentenced all four men to death, and the verdict was approved by the Appeal Court and Supreme Court, the Ministry of Interior said, adding that a royal order was issued to implement the verdicts accordingly.