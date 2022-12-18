Dubai: The Saudi Education and Training Evaluation Commission (ETEC) announced yesterday that young female students will not be allowed to wear abaya, the traditional Saudi dress for women, during examination period.
The ETEC stressed that female students should abide by school uniforms while inside exam halls adding that the uniform should comply with effective regulations while also adhering to public decency.
ETEC, formerly known as the Education Evaluation Authority, is a government organisation responsible for planning, evaluation, assessment, and accreditation of educational and training systems in Saudi Arabia in coordination with the Ministry of Education.
Established in 2017 following the council of ministers’ decree No. 120, as a governmental entity, ETEC is independent both legally and financially and reports directly to the prime minister.