Riyadh: International network of e-sports lounges – True Gamers – has sold the master franchise for over 150 clubs in Saudi Arabia, investing $45 million in gaming infrastructure. The company said this investment aims to develop over 150 True Gamers clubs across Saudi Arabia. The deal was struck with Nawaf Albishri, the CEO of venture investment firm Falak.
Albishri will open the True Gamers office in Saudi Arabia and is set to open the first showroom-style club in Jeddah within the next six months, the company has said. True Gamers’ concept is set to capitalize on the Saudi gaming market, which is expected to reach nearly $2.8 billion by 2026, boasting a significant gamer population, with approximately 21 million gamers, accounting for about 58 per cent of the total population.
Within the framework of the master franchise, franchisees will receive commercial and technical documentation, required equipment usage, employee training, marketing tools, and a brand book. Albishri said, “True Gamers’ unique blend of entertainment, technology, and eSports tournaments resonates perfectly with the Saudi gaming community. I am committed to bringing this concept to life across the Kingdom.”
True Gamers launched the world’s first robot waiter dogs and has introduced futuristic mobile interiors featuring ‘The Matrix’ and metaverse topics that showcase high-end design and create a fully immersive experience for cybersport players. From areas of car simulators and open spaces with Playstation to VIP room capsules, the collection of games includes over 120 titles, such as Fortnite, Counter-Strike, and Dota 2.
“By providing unparalleled gaming experiences and hosting premier eSports tournaments, True Gamers will attract new players, raise the profile of eSports, and foster a vibrant gaming community within Saudi Arabia,” said Vlad Belyanin, CPO and co-founder of True Gamers.
Recently, True Gamers started hosting eSports tournaments for casual gamers between their clubs, with more than 1500 players participating in the tournaments between top Dubai clubs – from Blue Waters to Dubai Mall.
“The master franchise agreement with Nawaf Albishri represents a significant step towards popularising cybersports, as True Gamers aims to democratize eSports and make it accessible to a broader audience in Saudi Arabia and beyond,” said Anton Vasilenko, CEO and co-founder at True Gamers.