Dubai: A Saudi court has ordered a school teacher to give his ex-wife two kg of gold after he failed to fulfil his promise to win her back after marital disputes that led them to get divorced, local media reported.
The teacher undertook to give his wife 1,802 grams of gold following a dispute to keep her. But their family problems continued to worsen and their marital relationship ended in divorce.
The woman filed a case seeking divorce and claiming the promised gold, which is worth around 500,000 riyals. She provided the court with the written undertaking.
The court granted her the divorce, and ordered the man to pay the gold. He was also slapped with a fine of 500 riyals for each day of delay. If the teacher fails to hand over the gold to his ex-wife, he will be jailed.