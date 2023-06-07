Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Environmental Security Forces have detained a Saudi citizen in Riyadh on charges of violating the Kingdom’s Environment Law. The suspect was found in possession of 43 wild and predatory animals, some of which are endangered species.
The individual was taken into custody for acquiring these animals without the necessary permit that constitutes a violation of the country’s Environment Law and the executive regulation for trade.
The accused was handed over to the Public Prosecution for further investigation and legal proceedings.
The Special Forces confirmed that the seized animals were transferred to the National Centre for Wildlife Development (NCWD), which will subsequently be relocated them to a dedicated shelter.
Penalties for trafficking endangered animals in Saudi Arabia are severe. Individuals found guilty can face fines of up to SR30 million and a prison term of up to 10 years, or one of these two penalties depending on the severity of the crime.