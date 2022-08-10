Cairo: Saudi businessman Mohammad bin Nasser Al Qahtani has passed away while he was addressing a conference in the Egyptian capital, local media reported.
Al Qahtani collapsed on the ground on Tuesday during his address at an Afro-Arab conference at a Cairo hotel. He was taken to hospital where his death was confirmed, the reports said.
The cause of his death was not clear, but it seems to have been due to a heart attack.
A viral video showed Al Qahtani at the podium and suddenly falling on the ground.
Al Qahtani used to live in UAE and was the chairman of Al Salam Holding, an investment company operating in various fields including real estate, construction and agriculture.