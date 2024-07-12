Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Culinary Arts Commission has announced the inclusion of three types of Saudi bread in the “Breads of the Creative Cities Initiative”, an achievement highlighting the rich cultural and culinary heritage of Saudi Arabia.

The selected bread represent three Saudi cities in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network: Al Ahsa, known for Al Khubz Al Ahmar (red bread) made with dates and distinctive spices; Buraidah, recognised for Al Kleija, a traditional sweet reflecting the region’s heritage; and Taif, famous for Al Mallah Bread, one of the oldest breads in Saudi Arabia.