Dubai: The Saudi Police have arrested a citizen for setting fire to a vehicle, which led to the death of its driver, local media reported.
Jeddah police said initial investigation indicates that there was a previous dispute between the two.
The citizen was arrested and legal measures were taken against him. He was referred to the Public Prosecution.
Over the past few months, Saudi Arabia has witnessed a number of car burning incidents. Last November, nine people were arrested after a car was set alight and gunshots fired at a car showroom in Riyadh over a drugs dispute.
In September, a masked man caused outrage on social media after a video surfaced of him trying to set vehicles on fire by pouring oil under them, and fleeing the scene.