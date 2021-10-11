Dubai: Unvaccinated people in Saudi Arabia are not being allowed to use public transportation since October 10, local media reported.
Public transport is now only for fully vaccinated people who have received two doses of the prescribed vaccines, Saleh Al Zuwaid, spokesman of the Saudi Transport General Authority, said.
He made the announcement at the daily press conference held by the Health Ministry to announce the latest coronavirus figures. “There are more than 750,000 daily users of transportation services in Saudi Arabia,” Al Zuwaid said.
He noted that the decision is applied to all modes of transportation used between cities, as well as school buses, taxis, trains and ferries.
The spokesman added that the capacity of buses, ferries, and economy class on trains is up to 50 per cent.
Al Zuwaid said the ministry carried out more than 90,000 inspection tours and detected 145 violations of COVID-19 precautionary measures last month.
Meanwhile, Dr. Mohammed Al Abdali, official spokesman of the Ministry of Health, confirmed that more than 43 million doses have been administered in the Kingdom since the launch of the vaccination campaign, which is a positive step to combat and contain the epidemic.