Dubai: Saudi King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz in a speech today (Monday), on the occasion of the opening of the new session of the Shura council, addressed national and regional issues facing the kingdom.
On Yemen war, King Salman said that Saudi Arabia supports political solution. “We support political solution in Yemen in accordance with the Security Council resolution and the Gulf initiative.”
Announcing that the next talks will be held in Sweden.
The king made the remarks delivered on Monday in his annual policy speech to the kingdom's most senior officials, military officers, clerics and princes.
"Yemen war was not optional and it was a must to stand against the rebels," he said.
Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Monday called on the international community to put an end to Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programme, and reiterated the kingdom's support for U.N. efforts to end the war in Yemen.
"Iran has been interfering in the affairs of states in the region and sponsoring terrorism,” he said.
Urging the international community to halt Iran interference, he said: “The international community must put an end to Iran's activities that threaten the security and stability of the region”.
On oil, King Salman assured the world that “we work to maintain stability of oil markets and protect producers and consumers.”
The kingdom “adopts an oil policy based on cooperation and coordination with other producers,” he said.
The king's remarks to the Shura Council, a top advisory body to the government, were his first public comment since the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi early last month which sparked global outcry and strained Riyadh's ties with the West.
King Salman made no direct mention of the crisis, but he lauded the country's judiciary and public prosecution for carrying out their duty in the service of justice.
"The young men and women of this country are the pillars of achievement and the hope of the future, and Saudi women are partners with full rights according to our Sharia law."
He stressed that the kingdom promoted the values of moderation and tolerance.
On the economy front, he said that a major priority was "to continue our support to the Saudi private sector and to empower it as an active partner in development."
"We have directed the Crown Prince, Chairman of the Council of Economic Affairs and Development, to focus on developing human capabilities and preparing the new generation for future job," he said.
"Our country is undergoing a comprehensive development in accordance with the plans and programmes of the kingdom's Vision 2030, which runs in parallel and achieves its objectives at satisfactory rates. You are aware of the efforts exerted by the state to find more jobs."
King Salman paid tribute to the Saudi brave soldiers who carried out their national duty to the fullest, offering the finest examples of sacrifice and courage in defending the faith and the nation.
He emphasised the Kingdom's financial policies, including balancing between controlling and raising the efficiency of expenditures and supporting economic growth.
"Your country is keen on its strategic partnerships with friendly countries based on mutual benefits and mutual respect. The State is moving forward with its plans to complete the development of the governance of its apparatus to ensure the proper enforcement of regulations and rules and to avoid any excesses or errors," he said.