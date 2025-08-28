GOLD/FOREX
Saudi Arabia’s coffee city takes shape with half a million trees

A vast agricultural hub in Al Baha emerges as Kingdom’s first coffee bean producer

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Al Baha has emerged as Saudi Arabia’s first major coffee bean producer, positioning itself as a key player in the country’s agricultural diversification plans.
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has announced major progress in building the region’s first coffee-producing city — a vast agricultural hub in Mashouqa, Al Baha — where more than half a million coffee trees have already been planted.

The site, now the largest coffee farm in the Middle East, highlights the Kingdom’s ambition to boost production of one of its most cherished national drinks.

Located in the southwest, the city spans more than 1.6 million square metres. Work is underway to plant an additional 100,000 coffee trees, supported by a dedicated factory, roastery, modern irrigation systems, and transport infrastructure.

With these developments, Al Baha has emerged as Saudi Arabia’s first major coffee bean producer, positioning itself as a key player in the country’s agricultural diversification plans.

The “coffee city” is intended to be the first of several specialised agricultural clusters in the region. Future zones will focus on mangoes, pomegranates, and honey — products long tied to Al Baha’s farming heritage.

Coffee, deeply rooted in Arabian hospitality and culture, is being promoted as both a symbol of tradition and a driver of economic growth.

Through this project, Saudi Arabia aims not only to safeguard its heritage but also to carve out a stronger role in the expanding global coffee industry.

