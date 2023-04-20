Dubai: The Royal Commission of AlUla (RCU) has announced it will open the first hotel in Saudi Arabia’s ancient city of Hegra by the end of 2023.
The Chedi Hegra, which will be operated by hotel management company GHM, will be the first resort located within the Unesco World Heritage site, built largely by the Nabataean Kingdom in the 1st century AD.
According to the RCU, the construction of the hotel will leave most of the ancient site unaffected. The Chedi Hegra will offer 35 rooms and will incorporate several existing structures, including an 18th-century fort and an old train station from the abandoned Hijaz Railway. The hotel is expected to create a minimum of 120 jobs once fully operational.
Chedi will also offer a unique cultural tourism experience, featuring multiple luxury hospitality options within its 35 distinctive hotel rooms. Each room will showcase breathtaking views of the natural and cultural evidence etched in stone, celebrating human creativity and the beauty of nature amidst a sea of civilizations.
By utilising local building materials, Chedi aims to enhance the integration of the natural environment with native plants and organisms, such as the Reem and Oryx.
Additionally, an electric mobility system will be available on-site.
GHM has been chosen to operate Chedi, which will feature three luxury restaurants, a full-service spa, a gym, and various interconnected buildings surrounding the outdoor plaza.
These facilities will be further enhanced by creative artwork adorning the hotel’s surroundings within the general site, including the Stone Railway.