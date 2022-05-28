Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s public prosecution has warned residents against damaging public utilities, saying that that offenders will be punished with a fine of up to SR100,000 and imprisonment for up to two years, Saudi media reported.
The public prosecution said that the Public Utilities Protection System prohibits deliberate damage to any of the service extensions or facilities.
It also clarified that the system also prohibits the intentional cutting or disruption of any of the public utility extensions and therefore entails penalties irrespective of whether the perpetrator is the one who actually caused the damage or is a partner in the violation.
Penalties for deliberately destroying public utilities also include publishing the penalty ruling against the violator in the mass media at his own expense. Perpetrators will have to restitute for all damages to the facilities and bear the costs of repair in addition to compensating for the benefit lost by the facility or others.