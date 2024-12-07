Cairo: Saudi Arabia has warned employers against allowing expatriates to perform jobs not listed on their work licences in an attempt to bypass rules for employing Saudi citizens.

The Kingdom's Ministry of Human Resources stated that permitting a worker to engage in a profession not listed in their licence violates Saudi labour laws. The ministry responded to complaints about some private-sector establishments changing the professions of workers to avoid hiring Saudi citizens.

The ministry added that reports of such violations can be submitted through official apps.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has launched several initiatives aimed at increasing the employment of nationals and reducing reliance on foreign workers in sectors such as education, telecommunications, real estate, and healthcare. This labour policy, known as “Saudisation,” offers incentives to private sector companies to create more jobs for Saudi citizens.

In October, Saudi Arabia introduced a new plan to boost the number of Saudis working in four health professions in the private sector as part of its efforts to provide jobs for citizens. In collaboration with the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Human Resources announced measures to increase the localisation rates in radiology (64 per cent), medical lab fields (70 per cent), therapeutic nutrition (80 per cent), and physiotherapy (80 per cent).